In the Lok Sabha on Thursday, two bills related to agriculture were passed in the Lok Sabha amidst heavy opposition from the opposition parties. These are two bills – Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and second is Price Assurance and Farmers (Protection and Empowerment Bill) 2020 on Agricultural Services. Earlier on Tuesday, a Bill – Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed. However, amidst Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur’s resignation as Union Minister and opposition from other parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a lot of powers were engaged in misleading farmers in protest against bills related to agriculture.

PM Modi tweeted, “The passing of historic agrarian reform bills in the Lok Sabha is an important moment for the farmers and agricultural sector of the country. These bills will truly free the farmers from middlemen and all obstacles.” He said, with this agrarian reform, farmers will get new opportunities to sell their produce, which will increase their profits. With this, our agriculture sector will get the benefit of modern technology, whereas the farmers will be empowered.

PM Modi further said, a lot of powers are engaged in confusing the farmers. I assure my farmer brothers and sisters that the system of MSP and government procurement will remain. These bills are really going to empower the farmers by giving them many more options.

Describing the bills on agricultural produce and price assurance as ‘transformative’, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Thursday that the minimum support price (MSP) of farmers will continue and the mechanism will not have any effect due to these bills. Tomar said that this is not a bill to bind the farmers, but a bill to give freedom to the farmers. This will increase competition, ensure that farmers get remunerative prices for their produce and they will also have access to private investment and technology.

The Congress on Thursday termed the agriculture-related bills as anti-farmer and strongly opposed them inside and outside Parliament and alleged that the government wants to eliminate farmers and benefit some capitalists. Party leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that these ‘black laws’ were being made for the exploitation of farmers and laborers.

