On the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many celebrities of Bollywood wished him on Twitter. These include Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar and many others. The Prime Minister has responded to all. He has also praised the filmmaker.

Karan Johar replied to the message on PM

Karan Johar wrote for PM Modi, Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has been my pleasure to talk with you about your love for cinema and its impression on the whole world. Your kindness, warmth and understanding have always been the guide. After this message, the Prime Minister thanked and praised Karan Johar. He wrote, of course! Your passion for cinema is commendable.

Special message of Kangana and Vivek Oberoi

Kangana Ranaut gave a special message along with the video message. At the same time, Vivek Oberoi and Anupam Kher’s mother had also congratulated him through video messages. Apart from this, many celebrities including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar had wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi via tweet.