PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to former President APJ Abdul Kalam, known as ‘Missile Man’ on his birth anniversary today. PM Modi said that whether he is a scientist or as a President, the nation can never forget his contribution. PM Modi tweeted on this occasion and said, ‘Dr. Salutations to Kalam on his birth anniversary. Whether he is as a scientist or as a President, India can never forget his contribution in the development of the country. The journey of his life will continue to inspire millions. PM Modi also shared a video with this tweet in which he is discussing the memories related to Kalam and learning from his life. APJ Abdul Kalam, who was the 11th President of the country, was born on 15 October 1931 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. Today is his 88th birth anniversary. Former President Kalam is also remembered for his simple lifestyle. He opened the doors of Rashtrapati Bhavan to the general public. Therefore, he is also called the ‘President of the people’. You can guess the popularity and contribution of Dr. Kalam from the fact that the United Nations celebrates his birthday i.e. October 15 as World Students Day every year. On this day, various programs are organized in schools. Essay and speech competitions are organized for the students.

