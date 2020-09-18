On Thursday, many celebs congratulated him on PM Narendra Modi’s birthday. PM Modi also responded to the greetings of all the celebs. Karan Johar, while wishing PM Modi a birthday, wrote, ‘Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was my pleasure to talk with you about cinema, your kindness, warmth and understanding have always been a guide.

Happy Birthday honorable PM @narendramodi ji! It has been my good fortune to discuss love for movies and the impact of our cinema on the global footprint with you. Your graciousness, warmth & understanding has always served as a guiding light! Wishing you health and happiness!

– Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 17, 2020

PM Modi replied

Responding to Karan’s tweet, PM Modi tweeted, of course! Your passion for cinema is commendable.

Of course! Your passion towards cinema is adorable. Thank you for your wishes. https://t.co/6KcZRmEWNr

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Now after praising PM Modi’s Karan, memes are being made on Kangana on social media. You will not be able to stop laughing at these mimes.

Kangna be like “dil tut gaya” 😂😂😂

Kangana Right now .. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Qj8ouAX4Ih

– Whats Appp University 🔮 🇮🇳 (@Whats_appp_uni) September 17, 2020

Hey @KanganaTeam Ye kya kar diya Modiji ne 😂😂😂

– Arnab Goswami ➐ (@tadipaar_hun) September 17, 2020

Kangana Ranaut: – I am joke to you

– Shaad Imran (@WackyGhost) September 17, 2020

kangana now pic.twitter.com/VLmuTdetQz

Kangana has recently challenged that if someone proves their mistake, she will leave Twitter forever. Kangana tweeted, ‘I may look like a fighter, but it is not true. My record is that I have never started a fight. If anyone can prove it, I will leave Twitter. I have not started any fight, but have definitely finished it. Lord Krishna has said that when someone challenges you to fight, never refuse it.

I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone aks you to fight you mustn’t deny them 🙂

– Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

Earlier, Kangana shared photos of her broken office saying that many people lost their jobs due to BMC action.

Created my place of work, cremated how many people lost their jobs, a film unit employs several hundred people, a film is released that runs from theaters to the popcorn seller’s house, all of us snatch those jobs today # NationalUnemploymentDay17Sept Celebrating 🙂 pic.twitter.com/UaEvI4nSE8

– Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

Kangana wrote in a tweet – ‘My karma sthal has been cremated, Najane has taken away the employment of so many people, a film unit employs several hundred people, a movie is released and the house runs from theaters to popcorn seller, Those people are celebrating #NationalUnemploymentDay17Sept today by snatching employment from all of us.