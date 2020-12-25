Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his last ‘Man Ki Baat Program’ of 2020 praised the efforts of the Korwa Language Dictionary for the preservation of the primitive tribe Korwa language. He praised the efforts of Hiraman Korwa, who lives in Garhwa, Jharkhand, for more than a decade. Hiraman Korwa has written the Korwa Language Dictionary. So that an extinct language can be preserved in future also.The Prime Minister said that the Korwa tribe has a population of only 6000, who live in hills and forests far from the cities. Hiraman has worked to preserve the culture and identity of his community. After 12 years of tireless efforts, he has created a dictionary of the Korwa language, which is admirable for preserving the language that is becoming extinct. What Heramanji did for the Korwa community is an example for the country.

Appreciating preservation of the extinct primitive tribe Korwa language

Hiraman Korva, who has done this work, says that language is the means through which all can express their ideas. People use voice sounds for this and it is the most reliable means of expression. Development of all major languages ​​is going on continuously. During this time, many primitive tribes are struggling with the crisis of saving their existence, in such a situation, it is a big challenge to preserve the language. Among them is the Korwa, a primitive tribe of the Austro-Asian family.

Hiraman wrote the Korwa language dictionary with 12 years of hard work

The Korwa primitive tribe is inhabited in many parts of Jharkhand, but their numbers are steadily declining. To preserve his language, Hiraman Korwa, a resident of remote Sinjo village in Garhwa, has written the Korwa language dictionary with 12 years of diligence. So that an extinct language can be preserved in future also. The 50-page glossary includes words related to animals, birds, vegetables, color, day, month, household, household, food, grain, dress, fruit, and other Korwa language words.

Hiraman is a mercury teacher by profession

Hariraman, a mercury teacher by profession, says that over time, people of the society have started forgetting the Korva language, which was a problem to them since childhood. He started writing the Korva languages ​​in a diary from the time he regained consciousness. This dictionary remained in diaries for 12 years due to financial constraints. Then the Primitive Tribes Welfare Center could publish the Korva language dictionary in collaboration with Garhwa and the Multi Art Association of Palamu.

What will be the effect of Hiraman Korva’s move

According to language experts and experts, the country currently has about 8.2 percent tribal population. All have a rich culture and languages, while Jharkhand has a total of 32 tribes. Of them, nine tribes fall in the other primitive tribe category, including Korwa. This primitive tribe mainly resides in Ranka, Dhurki, Bhandariya, Chainpur, Mahuatand and other blocks of Palamu division. There is no doubt that the written Korwa language dictionary of Hiraman will prove to be a milestone in preserving and enriching it. This will help in maintaining the identity and socio-cultural identity of the tribal community.