Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to ‘Lok Nayak’ Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh on their birth anniversary. The Prime Minister tweeted, “I bow before Loknayak JP on his birth anniversary. He fought valiantly for India’s independence and when our democratic traditions were in danger, he launched a mass movement to protect him. For him, the national interest and There was nothing above public welfare. ” The PM wrote for Deshmukh, “The great Nanaji Deshmukh Lokanayak was one of JP’s ultimate disciples. He worked tirelessly to popularize JP’s ideas and ideals. His work towards rural development inspires us.” In 2019, Deshmukh was honored with Bharat Ratna by the Modi government. In the previous version of Mann Ki Baat, Modi had mentioned both great men. Modi had said that ‘JP played an important role in protecting our democratic values. Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh was a close associate of JP. He was attacked (JP) in Patna. Nanaji took that attack on herself. Nanaji suffered a lot of injuries in this attack but managed to save JP.

Deshmukh saved JP by eating sticksJayaprakash Narayan was an Indian freedom fighter, thinker and politician. He led the opposition against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi after 1970. Narayan, popularly known as ‘Lok Nayak’ and ‘JP’, called for complete revolution against Indira. Nanaji Deshmukh originated from JP’s movement. Deshmukh saved JP by eating sticks while agitating in Patna. Apart from Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Deshmukh has a significant influence on the Sangh ideology.