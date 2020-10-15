Today is the birth anniversary of Dr. Abdul Kalam, former President of India and great scientist Bharat Ratna. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders paid their respects by remembering him. PM Modi tweeted recalling him, ‘Dr. A tribute to Kalam on his birth anniversary. His indelible contribution to the development of India as a scientist and president can never be forgotten. His life journey gives strength to millions of people.

At the same time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, ‘Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was a visionary leader and architect of India’s space and missile programs, who always wanted to build a strong and self-reliant India. His immortal legacy in science and education is a symbol of inspiration. ‘

Tributes to Dr. Kalam on his Jayanti. India can never forget his indelible contribution towards national development, be it as a scientist and as the President of India. His life journey gives strength to millions. pic.twitter.com/5Evv2NVax9 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2020

At the same time, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while paying homage to Dr. Kalam said, ‘Example of honesty, simplicity and duty, inspiring teacher, former President, Bharat Ratna,’ Missileman ‘Dr. APJ. A tribute to Abdul Kalam on the birth anniversary. All definitions of ‘Indianness’ get perfection in you. Your personality and gratitude will continue to guide us all for ages. ‘