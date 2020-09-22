new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a high-level meeting of the UNGA late on Monday on the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. PM Modi said, there is a need for reform in the United Nations. Without comprehensive reforms, there is a crisis of confidence on the United Nations.

In the United Nations General Assembly, PM Modi said, ‘Today forward-looking announcements are being accepted. But more work needs to be done on issues like preventing conflict, changing climate, ensuring growth, reducing inequality and leveraging digital. We cannot fight challenges even today with old structures. Without comprehensive reforms, there is a crisis of confidence on the United Nations.

Mahasabha accepts forward-looking announcement

Indeed, the United Nations on Monday unanimously accepted a forward-looking declaration to celebrate its 75th anniversary that would strengthen mechanisms to fight terrorism, multilateralism reforms, inclusive development and better preparedness to meet challenges such as the COVID-19 Invokes. This declaration was unanimously accepted in the 193-member assembly.

During its tenure as a provisional member of the Security Council, India’s priorities have found a place in this announcement as India has been strongly calling for concrete decisions against terrorism, reforms related to multilateralism and inclusive growth. India has played an important role in the related discussion process.

Acknowledging the need for reform at the United Nations, PM Modi said, “For today’s mutual world, we need a reformed multilateralism that reflects today’s realities, gives voice to all stakeholders, addresses contemporary challenges And focuses on human welfare. “

The PM said that India is ready to work with all other countries in this direction. India has cited decades of ongoing efforts to reform the Security Council, saying that the United Nations, established in 1945, does not reflect contemporary realities of the 21st century and is ill equipped to meet the current challenges.

