Patna / New Delhi:

01:17 PM- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the agricultural reform bill- The Agrarian Reform Bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha yesterday. This will give farmers more options in selling their produce. They will also get more opportunities. I congratulate the farmers across the country on the passage of this bill. Farmers were struck by middlemen living between farmers and customers. The bill has given protection to the farmers, but those who have ruled the country for decades, have been in power, they are confusing the farmers on this subject and lying to them. Such people used to make big promises in the elections to woo the farmers and forget after the elections. Today, when the same things which are in the manifestations of the party that has ruled for so many decades, then the same things are being spread by our government. Parties opposing changes in the provisions of the agricultural market also wrote in their manifesto. But when the NDA government has acted, they are protesting. These people are protesting just to protest. They forgot that the farmers of the country are aware. The farmer of the country is seeing who are those people who are standing with middlemen. These people used to talk big about MSP but never fulfilled their promise. If someone has fulfilled the promise made to farmers, then the BJP-NDA government has fulfilled it. Now it is being propagated that the benefit of MSP will not be given to the farmers, the government will not buy rice and wheat from the farmers. This is a lie, the government is committed to provide the right price to the farmers through MSP. Government procurement will continue as before. All traders can sell their products wherever they want. But my only farmer brothers were kept separate from this, but now the farmer can sell his crop in any market at any price he wants. This has brought a golden opportunity for groups like Jeevika in Bihar. Nitish ji understands very well how much the farmers suffer due to the APMC Act. That is why they abolished this act in Bihar itself. We have tried to remove every problem of farmers. – PM Modi

01:16 PM- Today I am going to talk about the health of the people of Bihar. In Bihar, there were only a few medical colleges, so that students had problems with patients. Today there are 15 big and small medical colleges in Bihar, now Darbhanga AIIMS is being built, there will be more seats for medical students to study in this AIIMS. – PM Modi

01:14 PM- A 250 km long dedicated freight corridor is being built in Bihar. This will give a second track to the goods train apart from the passenger train, which will save time. – PM Modi

01:09 PM- Madhaura of Bihar Diesel Loco Factory And Madhepura Electric Loco Factory has invested 44 thousand crores in the state under Make in India. – PM Modi

01:04 PM- After Atal ji’s government, the speed of Kosi railway project also became equally slow. If the people of Mithilanchal and Bihar were concerned with the previous government at the Center, wouldn’t it work for them? But be firm, and a partner like Nitish ji is not possible. The work was completed using soil retention technology. The huge damage caused by the flood was also compensated. Today, the people of Supaul, Araria and Saharsa districts will benefit greatly from the start of train service between Supaul, Asanpur and Kupha via Kosi Mahasetu. Not only this, alternative routes will also be available for the passengers of North-East. The eight-hour train journey will now be completed in half an hour. – PM Modi

01:00 PM- There was a big problem of rail service in far-flung areas of Bihar. But in recent 5 years a lot of work has been done on this. For decades, people deprived of development gained new momentum. Today the Mahasetu and Supaul railway line connecting Mithila and Kosi region is dedicated to the people of Bihar. The earthquake devastated the line 90 years ago. But it is also a coincidence that the broken connection between Mithila and Kosi is being linked between a global epidemic. This has been the dream project of revered Atal ji and Nitish Babu. -PM Modi

12:59 PM- PM Modi congratulated the people of Bihar for new rail services.

12:56 PM- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address begins …

12:54 PM- PM Modi inaugurated 12 other railway projects including Kosi Rail Mega Bridge. PM Modi also handed over five new trains to Bihar. The PM flagged down the button of the remote.

12:47 PM- On Deputy CM Sushil Modi’s migrant laborer said that I will plead with folded hands not to say migrant because no state is different from the country. The country belongs to everyone, there is no migrant. – Nitish Kumar

12:43 PM- The project started during Atal ji’s tenure did not work in 10 years of UPA. This work happened after you arrived. Who will be more happy than this. – Nitish Kumar

12:35 PM- Today the Malamas fair is starting. On this occasion, you did this program today, I thank you and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for that. – CM Nitish Kumar

12:33 PM- Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday is being celebrated all week, I still congratulate him today. -Nitish Kumar

12:33 PM- Chief Minister Nitish Kumar starts speaking.

12:31 PM- Railways for Bihar helped Bihar in the corona and JEE NEET exams. I also thank Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for this. – Sushil Modi

12:29 PM- The previous government put the work of three railway bridges in Bihar on hold. This work started again during PM Modi’s tenure. – Sushil Modi

12:28 PM – Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi is speaking.

12:22 PM – Under Make in India, we built rail-linked factories in Madhepura and Madhaura (Saran) – Piyush Goyal

12:18 PM – Address by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. Said- To increase rail infrastructure in Bihar, about 3400 crore rupees are invested every year.

12:16 PM- Rashtrakavi Dinkar said that when a human exerts, the stone becomes water. PM Modi is doing the same. – Nityanand Rai



12:15 PM- Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai tied the bridge to praise PM Modi.



12:13 PM- Vivekananda’s childhood name was Narendra. One Narendra predicted and the other Narendra (PM Modi) fulfilled it. Vivekananda had said that one day India will become Vishwaguru. India is on its way to becoming world guru due to PM Modi. – Nityanand Rai

12:12 PM- PM Modi Bhagiratha of development- Nityanand Rai

12:09 PM- Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai begins the welcome address.

12:08 PM- Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the live event.

12:04 PM- Governor Fagu Chauhan, CM Nitish Kumar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai, Deputy CM Sushil Modi, General Manager of East Central Railway joined the live event.