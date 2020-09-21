12:40 PM: CM Nitish told PM Modi that ‘8 lane road from Lucknow to Ghazipur should be connected to Buxar. This is my prayer to the Prime Minister. By giving this tax, Bihar will benefit greatly. The distance from Ghazipur to Buxar is only 17–18 km. Ring road is being built in Patna here. This will be very useful. The road bordering Indo-Nepal should also be made four-lane.

12:30 PM-Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is speaking. Said that what happened in the Rajya Sabha yesterday on the agricultural reform bill is condemnable. While removing the APMC Act in Bihar, the opposition in Bihar Legislature also did something similar. These people ran away from the house.

12:28 PM- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is speaking.

12:22 PM- Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi is speaking. Said- In the package of 125 thousand crores, the maximum road is being spent. In today’s schemes, the money of this package is being spent. There will be 17 bridges on the Ganges in the coming days. Only one bridge was built over the Kosi river in 53 years. Today the Prime Minister is laying the foundation stone of the bridge in Phulaut.

12:14 PM- Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is speaking. said- You announced on 15 August that all the villages in the country would be connected by an optical fiber network. It is a matter of happiness that it is starting from Bihar. Today is a historic day for Bihar. Big work is going on for the physical and digital infrastructure of Bihar.

12:08 PM- Union Minister of State General VK Singh is speaking. said- After the BJP government came in 2014, one thousand kilometers of new roads have been added in Bihar. These will be increased further.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of nine highway projects costing more than Rs 14,000 crore in Bihar today. In addition, PM Modi will also inaugurate services connecting 45,945 villages of the state with optical fiber network. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of these projects through video conferencing at 12 noon today. You can watch and read the event live here.

A statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office said that the total length of the nine highway projects is about 350 km. Their cost is Rs 14,258 crore. PM Modi has launched and inaugurated several development schemes in Bihar in recent times. These projects are related to rail, bridge, drinking water and irrigation. Elections are to be held in the state in October-November.

The PMO said in its statement that the proposed highways will pave the way for the development of the state, provide better connectivity and facilities to the people, it will also lead to economic development. These projects will facilitate the movement of goods along with people from neighboring states especially Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. In 2015, Modi announced a special package for development in Bihar. The package included 75 projects worth Rs 54,700 crore. Of these, 13 projects have been completed and work on 38 projects is in progress. The remaining projects are to begin.

After the completion of these projects, bridges on all the rivers of Bihar will be ready and all major highways will be widened and strengthened. Giving detailed information about optical fiber internet service, the PMO described it as a prestigious project under which all 45,945 villages of the state will be connected. This will bring a ‘digital revolution’ in remote areas of the state. The project will be implemented with the joint efforts of the Ministry of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology and Common Service Centers (CSC).

The PMO said that CSC has 34,821 centers across Bihar and will use its workforce in this project. The project will provide one Wi-Fi and five free connections to government institutions such as primary schools and Anganwadi centers. With this project, people will get the benefit of digital services.