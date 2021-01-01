Highlights: Modi lays foundation of Light House Project (LHP) in six states on first day of new year

Foundation stone for light house projects in Agartala, Ranchi, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Chennai

Under this, one thousand such houses are to be constructed in every city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) laid the foundation of the Light House Project (LHP) in six states on the first day of the new year. He laid the foundation stone for light house projects in Agartala (Tripura), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Rajkot (Gujarat) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu) under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC) . Under this, one thousand such houses are to be constructed in every city, which is targeted to be completed within a year.

On this occasion, Modi said that the best technology is being used in light house projects and this project will fulfill the needs of urban housing. He said that every countryman would be proud of this project that high-end technology is being used to speed up development. Germany’s 3D construction systems are being used in Ranchi. Similarly, New Zealand steel frame technology is being used in Agartala. Canadian technology is being used in Lucknow.

What is this plan

The Light House Project is an ambitious scheme of the Union Urban Ministry under which people are provided sustainable housing keeping in mind the local climate and ecology. The states which have been selected for the light house project include Tripura, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. In this project, cheap and strong houses are built using special technology. In this project, beam-columns and panels are brought from the factory to the place of construction, the advantage is that the duration and cost of construction is reduced. So the project costs less. The houses built under this project will be completely earthquake resistant.

How much area

The entire carpet area under this project will be in 34.50 square meters. Under this, 14-storey towers will be built. A total of 1,040 flats will be ready, each flat will be 415 square feet. According to the information, the cost of houses is Rs 12.59 lakh, out of which Rs 7.83 lakh will be given as a grant from the Central and State Government. The remaining 4.76 lakh rupees will have to be paid by the beneficiaries. Allotment of flats will be as per Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

Till when will the houses be built

Due to the use of new technology, the construction work will be completed in about a year. Using pre fabricated materials, construction will be more durable and environmentally friendly. Regarding the project in Lucknow, UP Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon said that the project is being implemented in the Awadh Vihar Yojana located on Shaheed Path. In 2017, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had asked states and union territories to select six locations for the light house project under GHTC-India. The Ministry encouraged all the States and Union Territories to participate actively in it. As per the standards, it was announced to launch the Light House Project in the 6 states and Union Territories which got the highest marks.