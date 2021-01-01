new Delhi: On the first day of the new year, today Prime Minister Modi has laid the foundation stone of 6 ‘Light House Project’ in 6 states. PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the light house project in Tripura, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Chief Ministers of all six states also participated in the program. In the year 2017, six states and union territories were announced for the construction of the ‘Light House Project’ under GHTC-India.

Accommodation will be provided

The Light House Project is an ambitious plan of the Union Urban Ministry. Under this, people will be provided accommodation. Yesterday evening, PM Modi tweeted in this regard. He had said, ‘On the first day of 2021 New Year, I will attend a program aimed at changing the urban landscape of India. I will lay the foundation of the light haute project. Along with this, PMAY and Asha India Awards will also be distributed.

In 2017, the Union Housing Ministry launched a challenge for states and UTs to select 6 states across the country for the construction of the ‘Light House Project’ under GHTC-India. All states and union territories were encouraged by the ministry to participate actively in this challenge. According to the prescribed norms, it was announced to provide ‘Light House Project’ to the 6 states and Union Territories which got the highest marks.

According to the guidelines of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, central assistance was provided to these states for the construction of these projects. In addition to this, a provision of technology innovation grant was also made to deal with the use of new technology and to deal with matters related to the economy and any other costs due to other related factors.

