Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur in Odisha through video conferencing. On this occasion, he hoped that the IIM campus would give Odisha a new identity in the management world with recognition of Odisha’s great culture and resources.

Addressing the people after the foundation stone, Modi said, “Today, along with the foundation stone of IIM Campus, a new stone has been laid to strengthen the youth power of Odisha. This permanent campus of IIM will give Odisha a new identity in the management world with recognition of the great culture and resources of Odisha.

Decade multinational manufacturing in India

PM Modi further said, ‘The country has seen a trend in the past decades, multi-nationals built outside came in large numbers and also progressed in this earth. This decade and this century is the creation of new multinationals in India.

Modi hoped that the management experts who are coming out with new experiences in new areas of the country will play a big role in taking India to a new height. This year India has given more unicorns than previous years despite the Kovid crisis.

‘World becomes global workplace’

On the work from home due to Corona epidemic, Modi said, ‘The whole world has changed from global village to global workplace with the concept of work from anywhere. India has also swiftly done all the necessary reforms in the last few months for this. PM Modi said – Management does not only mean handling companies, it also means managing lives.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik present in the program said, ‘Education is spreading rapidly in Odisha. I am happy that the dominance of our state in the field of education is increasing. Odisha has emerged as a center of education in eastern India.