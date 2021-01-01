new Delhi: According to the survey of data firms monitoring the acceptance of world leaders during his tenure, PM Modi topped with 55 percent approval rating. According to a new survey by a firm called Morning Consult, 75 percent people supported Narendra Modi while 20 percent did not accept him. With this, his overall approval rating is 55, which is the highest.

Similarly, the Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel has an approval rating of 24 per cent, while the accepted rating of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been negative. This means that the number of those who oppose them is more than those who support them. The sample size in India was 2,126 during the survey and the probability of error in this is 2.2 percent.

BJP’s new support base in 2020

While Corona shook the society and the country’s economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to convert ‘disaster’ into ‘opportunity’ proved to be a profitable deal for BJP. The saffron party made its inroads into new areas in 2020 due to the campaign launched by the BJP-led central government in this disaster period.

The Congress base also kept decreasing in the passing year, and thanks to the appeal of Prime Minister Modi, BJP went ahead brilliantly. However, this year in the form of farmers movement presented a big challenge to the BJP.

Prime Minister Modi’s laying of the foundation stone for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and the BJP’s demand to enact a law against ‘Love Jihad’ helped to further strengthen its Hindu vote bank.

