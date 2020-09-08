Viral Video: Video of 5 nurses from Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s village Gursar Modia viral, allegations of molestation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed 'Patrika Gate' in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur through a virtual medium. On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi also virtually released the 'Samvad Upanishad' and 'Akshar Yatra' composed by Gulab Kothari, Chairman of Patrika Group. Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (CM Ashok Gehlot) were also present in this virtual launch program. This gate on the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg connecting Jaipur Airport to Volcity has been built keeping in mind the art, culture and architecture of the entire Rajasthan. This construction has been done by the Rajasthan Patrika Group under the mission Anupam of Jaipur Development Authority (JDA).PinkCity Jaipur's unique architecture already has 8 doors. Since the settlement of Jaipur, 7 doors Krishnapol (Kishanpol), Chandpol, Surajpol, Gangapol, Shivpol (Sanganeri Gate), Ghatgate and Zorawar Singh Gate have existed. Sawai Mansingh had built the eighth or the widest way Newgate in the city. All these doors have their own identity and their own importance. With this vision, now this ninth door has been made in Jaipur. This gate has been built on Jawahar Circle located on Jawaharlal Nehru Road. Although its name is not the gate, like other doors of the city, it is not way from its low, where vehicles can go.