Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated Rani Laxmibai Central Agricultural University to the country in Jhansi. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated Rani Laxmi Bai Central Agricultural University and Administrative Building through video conferencing. During this, PM Modi said that Rani Laxmibai had once roared on the land of Bundelkhand – ‘I will not give my Jhansi’. Today a new roar is needed – Meri Jhansi-Mera Bundelkhand will put all its strength to make the self-reliant India campaign a success, writing a new chapter. Agriculture has played a big role in this.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the goal of self-sufficiency in agriculture is to make farmers a productive as well as an entrepreneur. When farmers and farming move forward in the form of industry, employment and self-employment opportunities are going to be ready in the village and near the village on a large scale. PM Modi said that it is also necessary to take education related to agriculture, its practical application to school level. The effort is to introduce the subject of agriculture at the middle school level at the village level.

CM Yogi remains present in the program

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar were also present at the event. According to the information, educational buildings have been constructed in the university at a cost of 127 crores, while administrative buildings at a cost of 29 crores and 2 hostels at a cost of 16 crores have been completed.

Schedule of release postponed several times

Let us know that earlier too many times the launch program of this central university was set, but it was postponed due to different reasons. After five months of waiting and approval of the Prime Minister’s Office, the day arrived on Saturday 29 August and PM Modi inaugurated the Central University.