Highlights: Rohtang’s ‘Atal Tunnel’ is the world’s highest highway tunnel

The total is 9.02 kilometers long and 10.5 meters wide.

Existing at an altitude of 10,000 feet, it took 10 years to build

Capacity to handle 3,000 cars and 1,500 trucks daily

Manali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the world’s longest highway tunnel ‘Atal Tunnel’. Now this tunnel will open for the movement of common people. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur were also present on the occasion. PM Modi will also address some public meetings after this. Explain that this tunnel, built 10,000 feet above sea level, connects Leh to Manali. This tunnel is not far from the border of India and China, so it is also very important strategically. Let’s know the latest updates of this program.

What did PM Modi say after the inauguration?

Prime Minister Modi recalled the days spent in Himachal. Modi often used to come here along with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Modi said, “Today, not only Atal ji’s dream has been fulfilled, today the decades-old wait of crores of people of Himachal Pradesh is over. I am fortunate that I have got the opportunity to launch the Atal Tunnel today.” PM Modi said that ‘this tunnel will reduce the distance between Manali and Keylong by 3-4 hours. My siblings of the mountain can understand what it means to be a distance of 3-4 hours on the mountain. ‘

UPA government targeted

PM Modi said that after the Vajpayee government went, this project was put in cold storage. He said, “Atal ji laid the foundation of Approach Road for this tunnel in the year 2002. After Atal ji’s government, the work was forgotten as well. The condition was that for the tunnel by 2013-14 Only 1300 meters of work was done. Experts say that if the work of Atal Tunnel was being done in 2014, if the work was done at the same speed, then this tunnel would have been completed by the year 2040. What is your age today? Add 20 more years to that, when this day would come in people’s lives, their dream would be fulfilled. “



We have completed work in 6 years: Modi

Modi said that despite the neglect of the previous government, his government showed speed. He said, “The work of Atal Tunnel gained unprecedented momentum after 2014. As a result, where the first 300 meters tunnel was being built every year, its speed increased to 1400 meters per year. In just 6 years we had 26 years Done. ”

DBO development issue also raised

PM Modi also raised questions about the closure of Daulat Beg Oldi Airstrip. He said, “Like Atal Tunnel, many important projects were treated the same way. The strategically very important air strip in Ladakh as Daulat Beg Oldi remained closed for 40-45 years. What was the helplessness, what was the pressure?” , I don’t want to go into detail. ” PM Modi further said, “Along with Atal ji, another bridge has its name – Kosi Mahasetu. The foundation stone of Kosi Mahasetu in Bihar was also done by Atal ji. After joining the government in 2014, the work of Kosi Mahasetu was also done. We made it faster. A few days ago the Kosi Mahasetu has also been launched. “



Facility of soldiers is our priority: Modi

PM Modi said, “Full force has been put in to the development of border infrastructure. Be it road construction, bridge building, tunnel building, never before in the country on such a large scale. Along with the common people, our military siblings are also getting a huge benefit.

He said that ‘our government’s decisions bear witness that what they say, they show by doing. There is nothing more for us than the interest of the country, more than the defense of the country. He said, “Major reforms have been done to make modern weaponry, make in India weapons in the country itself. After a long wait, the Chief of Defense Staff is now part of our system. Procurement as per the requirements of the country’s armies. And both products have improved coordination. “

Rajnath said, it will be easy to send supplies

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that it will be easy to supply ration, supplies and other logistics for our army personnel. He said that this tunnel is located at the border of two countries. He said that this tunnel is dedicated to the people guarding the border and the people living in the border areas besides the people of the country. Singh thanked those who contributed to the construction of the tunnel.

Himachal Pradesh CM explained the importance of the tunnel

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur thanked the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister for coming to Kovid’s time. Thakur said that Himachal Pradesh is second to none in contributing to the country. He explained the importance of the tunnel and said that the road was closed for four months. When sending helicopters to the emergency, there was a problem of the weather. All these problems will be eliminated by this tunnel.

Distance between Manali and Leh is 46 km

Before the Atal tunnel was built, this valley was cut off from contact for about six months due to heavy snowfall. Tactically important, this tunnel is built in the Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas with super-modern features at an altitude of 10,000 feet above mean sea level. This tunnel will reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kilometers and travel time will also be reduced by four to five hours. The Atal tunnel is designed to have a traffic density of 3000 cars and 1500 trucks per day with a maximum speed of 80 kilometers per hour.

The foundation was laid in the Vajpayee government

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee government had decided to construct this strategically important tunnel under the Rohtang Pass. The foundation stone of the approach road was laid on 26 May 2002 at the tunnel’s southern portal. In December 2019, the Modi government decided to name the tunnel as Atal Tunnel in honor of the former Prime Minister, who died last year.