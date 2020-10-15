new Delhi: The BJP has started preparing for the assembly elections to be held in West Bengal next year. It is going to start on October 22 on the occasion of Durga Puja. On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Durga Puja in the capital Kolkata. It is yet to be decided whether PM Modi himself goes to Kolkata or he will participate in the virtual worship program due to Corona virus.

Navratri is celebrated with great pomp in West Bengal. Navratri is starting from 17 October. Prime Minister Narendra Modi observes a 9-day fast during Navratri. In view of the assembly elections, this time BJP will try to make its penetration among the people through Durga Puja. This is the reason why BJP’s state unit has invited PM Modi to join Durgapooja.

19 October Nadda will do Durga Puja in Siliguri

Not only this, it is being told that BJP National President JP Nadda is also going to join Durgapuja in Siliguri on 19 October. Earlier on 17, Home Minister Amit Shah was going to attend the event, but due to his stay in Ahmedabad, his visit to Bengal has been canceled.

