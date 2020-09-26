Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly. In his 22-minute-long speech, the Prime Minister strongly raised India’s claim for permanent membership of the UN Security Council. He called terrorism an enemy of all humanity. PM Modi, in his speech, presented a lofty picture of New India, referring to public welfare schemes. Regarding the corona epidemic, he assured the whole world that the largest vaccine producing country would make every effort to rid the world of this crisis.The world of 1945 was certainly very different from today. The entire global environment – resources, problems, solutions, everything was different. In such a situation, the organization that was formed with the feeling of world welfare, the form in which it was formed, was also according to the time. Today we are in a completely different phase. The needs and challenges of our present, our future in the twenty-first century are now something else. Therefore, today there is a big question in front of the whole world community, whether the nature of the institution that was formed in the then circumstances is relevant even today. If the century changes, but if we do not change, then the power to bring change is also weak. If we evaluate the achievements of the United Nations in the last 75 years, many achievements will be seen. But at the same time there are many such examples which pose a need for serious introspection in front of the United Nations.

It is true that the Third World War did not happen to say, but it cannot be denied that there have been many wars, many civil wars. How many terrorist attacks made the world tremble. Rivers of blood kept flowing. In these wars, those who were killed in these attacks were human beings, just like you. The millions of innocent children who had to dominate the world left the world. How many people lost their entire life capital. Had to leave my dream home. What UN efforts were adequate at that time and even today.

For the last 8-9 months, the whole world has been struggling with the global epidemic. Where is the United Nations in its efforts to combat this global epidemic? Where is an effective response? Changes in United Nations responses, changes in systems, changes in appearance are the demands of time. The United Nations which is respected in India. The unwavering faith in this global organization of more than 130 crore rupees of India, you will find in very few countries. But it is equally a big truth that the people of India have been waiting for a long time to complete the process which is going on with the UN reforms. Today the people of India are worried whether this process will ever reach a logical end. After all, how long will India be kept separate from the decision making structure of the United Nations. A country which is the largest democracy in the world, a country with more than 18 percent of the world’s population, a country with hundreds of languages, hundreds of dialects, many creeds, many ideologies. The country that has led both the global economy for hundreds of years and slavery for hundreds of years.

Never oppressed the world when we were strong. The world never became a burden when we were forced. The country in which the changes are taking effect on a large part of the world, how long will that country have to wait.

The basic philosophical thinking of India is very similar to the ideals with which the United Nations was established. In the same situation of the United Nations, this word has been echoed many times – Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. We consider the whole world as one family. It is part of our culture, culture and thinking. In the UN too, India has always given priority to world welfare. India is the country which sent its brave soldiers to about 50 peacekeeping missions to establish peace. India is the country that has lost the most of its brave soldiers in the establishment of peace. Today, every Indian is looking at their extensive role in the UN, seeing their contribution to the United Nations.

India took the initiative of World Non-Violence Day on 2 October and International Yoga Day on 21 June. The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the International Solar Alliance are India’s efforts. India has always thought about the interest of the entire human race and not just about itself. From India’s Neighborhood First Policy to Act East Policy, this philosophy is reflected in our thinking about security and growth for all in the region or our idea of ​​the Indo-Pacific region. The philosophy of India’s partnership also sets this principle. When India extends the hand of friendship towards someone, it is not against any third. When India strengthens the development partnership, there is no thought of forcing any partner country behind it. We have never been behind in sharing experiences from our development journey.

Even in this difficult time of pandemic, India’s pharma industry has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries. As the world’s largest vaccine producing country, today I want to give one more assurance to the global community that India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will come to work to bring humanity out of this crisis. We are moving towards Phase-3 clinical trials in India and in our neighborhood. India will also help all to increase the capacity like storage for vaccine delivery. From January next year, India will also act as a permanent member of the Security Council. I express my gratitude to all the countries of the world for their faith in India. We will use the reputation and experience of being the world’s largest democracy for the global interest. Our path is from Janakalyan to Jagakalyan. The voice of India will always rise for peace, security and prosperity. The voice of India will rise against enemies of humanity, human race and human values ​​against terrorism, trafficking in illegal weapons, drugs and money laundering. India’s cultural heritage, culture, thousands of years of experience will always support developing countries.

In the past few years, with this mantra, Reform, Perform and Transform, India has brought major changes in the lives of crores of Indians. These experiences are as useful for many countries in the world as for us. It was not easy to connect more than 400 million people in the banking system in just 4-5 years, but India showed it by saying this. In just 5-6 years, it was not easy to make 600 million people of India free from open defecation. It was not easy to connect more than 500 million people with free treatment in just 2-3 years, but India did it. Today, India is among the world’s leading countries in digital transactions. Today India is ensuring empowerment and transparency by giving digital access to millions of its citizens. Today, India is undertaking a massive campaign to free each of its citizens from TB by 2025. Today, India is running a campaign to deliver drinking water from pipes to 150 million homes in its villages. India has already launched a very big plan to connect its 6 lakh villages with broadband optical fiber.

We are moving forward with the vision of a self-reliant India after the circumstances created after Pandemic. There will also be a force multiplier for the self-sustaining India campaign global economy. In India today it is being ensured that the benefits of all schemes reach every countryman without any discrimination. Today, women of India are reaping the maximum benefits of the world’s largest micro financing schemes. India is one of the countries in the world where women are being given 26 weeks of paid maternity leave. Legal reforms have also been introduced to protect the rights of transgenders in India. India wants to move forward, learning from the world, sharing its experiences with the world. I am confident that in its 75th year, the United Nations and all member countries will work together and commit to maintain the relevance of this great institution. Equilibrium in the United Nations and empowerment of the United Nations is equally essential. Let us all pledge to dedicate ourselves once again to world welfare on the 75th year of the United Nations. Thank you.