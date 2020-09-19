Two days ago, on September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 70th birthday. On this occasion, on many social media, there was a flood of good wishes messages for PM Modi. Everyone wishes the birthday of their favorite leader. Bollywood celebs were also included in these. PM Modi also replied to the greeting message of some of these people. Ajay Devgan was also included in this.

PM Modi thanked Ajay Devgan for giving him the best messages and also encouraged his son Yug. Actually, Ajay Devgan wished the Prime Minister a happy birthday through Twitter. He wrote, “Happy 70th birthday Mr. Modi. May you have more power Sir.” Along with this, he also wrote Happy Birthday PM Modi with the hashtag.

PM Modi's reply

Delighted to receive your wishes. Was good seeing young Yug devoting his birthday towards a greener planet. Such awareness is commendable. @ajaydevgn https://t.co/XhjliMVHgj – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

The Prime Minister responded to Ajay Devgan’s congratulatory message. He wrote, “I am happy to receive your greetings. It was nice to see that Yug was working to make the earth green on his birthday. Awareness is thus appreciated.” Please tell that on September 13, it was the birthday of Yug, son of Ajay Devgan. It has been 10 years. Ajay Devgan shared a picture of the era on social media.

Yug planting plants

Working towards a Green tomorrow. Cannot ask for more. Happy Birthday ???? Yug. And, lots more to come. pic.twitter.com/y5FFFQHYLa – Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 13, 2020

Yuga misses Kajol

In this picture, Yug was planting a tree on his birthday. Ajay Devgan wrote a hand written sweet birthday note for this era too. He wrote, “By working on it, tomorrow will be greener. Can’t say more than this. Happy birthday era.” On the occasion of his birthday, Yug missed his mother Kajol. He is currently in Singapore with his daughter Nyasa. Colleges have opened in Singapore, so she has been living there with her daughter for the past few months.

