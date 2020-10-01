Highlights: PM Modi wrote letter to sarpanches and village heads around the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to sarpanches and village heads across the country for more effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission and said that its goal can be met with the help of community leadership of villages. According to an official statement, the Prime Minister appealed to the people and Gram Panchayats to make Jal Jeevan Mission a mass movement.

Under this ambitious scheme of the central government, a target has been set to provide water to every household by the year 2024. The Ministry of Water Power said in a statement, ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to all sarpanches and village heads on September 29 to contact them for more effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission. The goal of every house water can be achieved only with the help of sarpanches, village heads and community leaders of villages as their role is important in its implementation.

On this occasion, PM Modi mentioned how the success of this mission is creating history with the contribution of the people. This mission will not only improve the water supply but will also help in protecting against waterborne diseases. Not only this, he said that getting pure water will also improve the health of the people and it will also increase their productivity, which will increase the income of the family.

He mentioned that the lack of water affects children and women the most. In the letter, Modi also mentioned the development work done by the central government in the last six years.