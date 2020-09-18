On the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he has received huge congratulations from Bollywood celebrities to cricketers and all the people. PM Modi, while replying to Anushka Sharma and Virat on Twitter, wrote something that is currently in the headlines.

In fact, among those who congratulated PM Modi, Anushka Sharma’s cricketer Husband Virat Kohli also included, but in return, the Prime Minister’s reply is in the news right now. PM Modi has responded fiercely to the congratulations received on social media.

Said PM Modi- I am sure you will be the best parents Virat and Anushka are going to become parents in January 2021 and the Prime Minister in response wishes the same. Virat Kohli, while wishing the PM, wrote, ‘Many happy birthday wishes to the respected Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.’ To this, PM Modi wrote, ‘Thank you Virat Kohli, I want to congratulate Anushka Sharma and you. I am sure you will be a great parent.

Read, this tweet of the Prime Minister

Anushka wrote- Experience of building life inside herself Recently Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her baby bump, in which she is seen close to the waves of the sea. In this picture, she is standing on the beach and smiling while looking at the baby bump. With this, he wrote, ‘There is nothing more real and humble than experiencing the creation of life inside yourself. When it is not under your control then what exactly is it? ‘ On this post by Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli wrote, ‘My whole world in one frame.’

Sharing this good news from the fans while sharing the picture Let us know that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently shared this happy news with fans while sharing their picture on social media. They told that they are going to become parents in the beginning of the new year. Let us know that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in the year 2017 after dating each other for a long time. The two had married in Lake Como, Italy.