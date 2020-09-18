In fact, among those who congratulated PM Modi, Anushka Sharma’s cricketer Husband Virat Kohli also included, but in return, the Prime Minister’s reply is in the news right now. PM Modi has responded fiercely to the congratulations received on social media.
Said PM Modi- I am sure you will be the best parents
Virat and Anushka are going to become parents in January 2021 and the Prime Minister in response wishes the same. Virat Kohli, while wishing the PM, wrote, ‘Many happy birthday wishes to the respected Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.’ To this, PM Modi wrote, ‘Thank you Virat Kohli, I want to congratulate Anushka Sharma and you. I am sure you will be a great parent.
Read, this tweet of the Prime Minister
Anushka wrote- Experience of building life inside herself
Recently Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her baby bump, in which she is seen close to the waves of the sea. In this picture, she is standing on the beach and smiling while looking at the baby bump. With this, he wrote, ‘There is nothing more real and humble than experiencing the creation of life inside yourself. When it is not under your control then what exactly is it? ‘ On this post by Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli wrote, ‘My whole world in one frame.’
Sharing this good news from the fans while sharing the picture
Let us know that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently shared this happy news with fans while sharing their picture on social media. They told that they are going to become parents in the beginning of the new year. Let us know that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in the year 2017 after dating each other for a long time. The two had married in Lake Como, Italy.
Last seen in the film ‘Zero’ in the year 2018
Talking about the workfront, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film ‘Zero’ in the year 2018. She also had Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the film. The film could not do anything special at the box office. Recently, the film ‘Bulbul’, released under the banner of Anushka Sharma’s production house, was released on the OTT platform.
.
