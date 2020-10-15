new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a review meeting of research and vaccination preparations against the corona epidemic, which includes testing techniques, contact tracing, treatment and therapy.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts made by Indian vaccine developers and manufacturers to grapple with the challenge of Corona and committed to continue government facilitation and support for all such efforts.

Prime Minister Modi said that regulatory reform was a dynamic process, and that experts in every current and emerging domain should be used regularly by the regulator, as many new approaches have emerged.

The Prime Minister reviewed the Health Ministry’s comprehensive distribution and distribution system for vaccines. This includes mechanisms for adequate procurement and technologies for bulk-stocking, filling vials for distribution, and ensuring effective distribution.

The Prime Minister directed that both sero-survey and testing should be increased. He said that the facility to test regularly, fast and cheaply should be available to everyone as soon as possible.

PM Modi also stressed the need for continuous and rigorous scientific testing and verification of traditional medical treatments. He praised the efforts of the Ministry of AYUSH for conducting evidence based research and providing reliable solutions during this difficult time.

The Prime Minister reiterated the country’s resolve to provide cost, readily available and scalable solutions for testing, vaccine and medicine not only for India but for the entire world.

The Prime Minister called for constant vigilance and high status preparations against the epidemic. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Principal Scientific Advisor, Senior Scientist were present in the meeting.

