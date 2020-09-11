PM Modi had promised to provide pucca house to the slum dwellers of Delhi under the ‘Jhuggi vahan makan’ scheme. It was said to benefit millions of people. But after the order to remove the slums built on the side of the railway line, there has been a crisis for the people living in it. Congress leader Ajay Maken has approached the Supreme Court about this. Maken said that if these people were made homeless in the Corona era, a big tragedy could happen.

Rehabilitation should be arranged before the slums are removed: Congress

Congress leader Ajay Maken has approached the Supreme Court on the directions of the Supreme Court to remove the slums situated on the side of the railway track. Maken said, before removing the slums, arrangements should be made to rehabilitate the people living there. Maken has stated in his application that the favor of the slum dwellers could not be heard and the natural justice was not followed. If these people were rendered homeless in the Corona era, a big tragedy could happen. Congress leader and former Union Minister Ajay Maken referred to the Supreme Court verdict from August 31 and said people should be rehabilitated before the slum is removed.

The Supreme Court has given 48,000

The Supreme Court had directed the removal of 48 thousand slums along the railway track. The Supreme Court has said that there are slums on the side of the railway track up to 140 km in Delhi which should be removed. The Supreme Court had said that there should be no political interference in this order. The Supreme Court has said that these slums should be removed from the railway tracks in a time bounce manner.

During the election, a promise of ‘where the slum is there’

Former Union Minister Vijay Goel had also said that 20 lakh people will get benefit of the Modi government’s ‘Jahan slum houses’ scheme in Delhi. The flats that the slum will get will have all facilities like kitchen, toilet and water, sewer and electricity. The flat will be of two bedrooms. This will lead to a big improvement in the standard of living of slum dwellers. This promise was made to the slum dwellers of Delhi during the assembly elections.

