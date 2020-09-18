new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked everyone for the greetings received from the country and abroad on the occasion of his 70th birthday. He also said that he wants people to follow all measures to prevent corona virus infection and work towards making the world healthy.

Modi turned 70 on Thursday. On this occasion, there was an influx of those who congratulated him. All the celebrities of the country and abroad wished him a happy birthday and wished him a long life. Modi tweeted, saying, “A lot of people asked me what I would like to do on my birthday.

So I would like you to wear a mask and wear it properly. Follow the appropriate distance. Remember ‘two yards’. Avoid crowded places. Strengthen your immunity. Let’s all make this world healthy. ”

He said that people of the country and the world have wished him a happy birthday and he thanked everyone for this. The Prime Minister said that with the best wishes on the occasion of birthday, he will get strength in working and serving towards making the lives of the citizens of his country better.

Other global leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, congratulated Modi and made his personal contribution to deepen India’s relations with their respective countries. Appreciated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born on 17 September 1950. He turned 70 on Thursday.

