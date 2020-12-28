new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged off the country’s first driverless train service on the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro. Along with this, he also started the National Common Mobility Card Service on the Airport Express Line. Prime Minister Modi credited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for starting the country’s first metro service.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, in the year 2014, only 248 km of metro lines were operational in the country. Today it is about three times more than seven hundred kilometers. By the year 2025, we are trying to expand it to 1700 kilometers. With this, Delhi Metro has joined 7% of the world’s metro services which are automated.

Driverless metro to run between Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden

In the first phase, the driverless metro will run on the Magenta Line from Janakpuri West to the Botanical Gardens metro station of Noida, later it will be extended further. On the occasion of this new achievement of the DMRC, Prime Minister Modi said that there is a plan to run the metro in about 25 cities by 2025.

PM said- the country is moving fast towards a progressive future

While flagging off the driverless metro, Prime Minister Modi said that the Magenta line was started three years ago, now the driverless metro is starting on this line. This is an achievement for the country and it is certain that the country is moving fast towards a progressive future. Prime Minister Modi said that the country is working for a better future.

With the mobility card, people will be able to travel in the metro of any city

Without a driver, this train will be fully automated, which will require at least human involvement. The Prime Minister has also started the National Common Mobility Card from today, which is a fully operational card on the airport line and by 2022 it will be made available in the entire Delhi Metro. Its advantage will be that with a single card, passengers will be able to travel to the metro of any city of the country.

In PM, when we came to power, only 5 cities had metros, now there are 18 cities

Prime Minister Modi said that a few decades ago, when the impact of urbanization and its future were both clear, the country saw a different attitude at that time. There was not so much attention about the needs of the future, half-hearted work was done, confusion persisted. It is very important to provide the same standards and facilities for modernization. Recalling former Prime Minister of India Atal Bajapai, Prime Minister Modi said that the first metro of the country started with the efforts of Atal ji. When we came to power, there were metros in only 5 cities, now there are 18 cities.

Taking the country towards a bright future, the Prime Minister said that there will be metro trains in more than 25 cities by 2025. The Prime Minister said that these changes are not only DMR There is a big change not only for C but also for common people. The PM said that we have done a lot of work on the policies of the metro before that there was no policy for the metro.

Work is going on these metro projects as well

Connecting across the country, P.M. said that metro projects are underway in different cities of the country. RRTS trains are being built between Delhi-Meerut, Metro lights are coming in some cities where demand for rides Fewer, work of Metro Neo is also going on. PM Modi said that work is also being done on the water metro, where there are large water bodies, they will be connected to them. Its work in Kochi is advancing rapidly.

PM Modi said that the cost of the Metro coach has been reduced due to Make in India. Now metro coaches are being sent not only in the country but also abroad. Pollution will also reduce due to metro, the number of vehicles will also be less on the roads. PM Modi said that the metro is working on this new scheme in which the energy goes back to the grid as soon as the brakes are applied.

PM Modi said this regarding mobility card

With this, about the mobility card, PM Modi said that it will save people’s time. Our government integrated the country’s systems and worked for it. One Nation-One Fastag, One Nation-One Tax, One Nation-One Power Grid, One Nation-One Gas Grid, One Nation-One Health Insurance Scheme, One Nation-One Ration Card, One Nation-One Agriculture Market Direction India is moving fast.

Prime Minister Modi talked about giving many gifts to Delhi, the capital of the country, he said that tax exemption was given to build electric mobility, irregular colony is being regularized, old buildings are being built with new technology. Also, apart from the tourist destination which is present in Delhi, work is going on on many projects. The PM said that work is going on on the new Parliament House and at the same time Vandana Park is also being prepared in Delhi.

Not only this, old buildings will also be redesigned for achievement in tourism department. Currently, the driverless metro is starting on the 37 km stretch of Magenta Line which runs between Janakpuri West Tow Botanical Garden, after which the Pink Line will also be off. And there are plans to run a total of 94 kilometers of driverless trains in the coming few years.

