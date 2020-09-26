Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) while addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) said that as the world’s largest vaccine producing country, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India’s Vaccine Production and Vaccine Delivery capabilities will serve to bring humanity out of this crisis. PM Modi said that even in this difficult time of Corona Pandemic, India’s pharmaceutical industry has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries.

PM Modi emphasizes reform in United Nations General Assembly

Stressing the reforms in the United Nations General Assembly, PM Modi said that today there is a big question in front of the whole world community that the nature of the institution that was formed in the then circumstances is relevant even today. Modi said that if we evaluate the achievements of the United Nations in the last 75 years, many achievements are seen. There are also many examples, which pose a need for serious introspection before the United Nations.

Where is the United Nations in efforts to deal with Corona: PM Modi

Modi said that millions of innocent children who were supposed to dominate the world left the world. How many people had to lose their lifetime capital, had to leave their dream home. At that time and even today, the efforts of the United Nations were enough. The PM said that for the last 8-9 months, the whole world has been struggling with the global epidemic. Where is the United Nations in its efforts to combat this global epidemic? Where is an impressive Response?

PM Modi said for UN permanent seat- How long will India wait

The United Nations General Assembly meeting was held in a virtual manner due to the Corona crisis. While addressing it, PM Modi also raised the issue of permanent seat in the United Nations. PM Modi said how long India will be kept separate from the decision making structure of the United Nations. Modi said that the people of India have been waiting for a long time to complete the process going on for the reforms of the United Nations. The people of India are worried whether this process will ever reach a logical end. How long will India be kept out of the decision-making structure of the United Nations.