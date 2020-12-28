Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged off the 100th Farmers Rail running from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal. According to an official statement, many types of fruits and vegetables are being shipped in this train. It has been loaded with grapes, oranges, bananas, pomegranates and other fruits besides cauliflower, cabbage, capsicum, peppers and onions.

After giving the green signal to the Kisan Rail, PM Modi said that we will continue to work with full devotion and strength to strengthen the farmers, agriculture sector. Kisan Rail has worked to strengthen small and marginal farmers, whose share in the farming community is around 80 percent.

According to the statement, the stations at which the train will stop, will have the facility of loading and unloading all kinds of agricultural produce and there is no condition of quantity for sending goods through it. The first Kisan Rail was started from Devlali in Maharashtra to Danapur in Bihar on August 7, which was later extended to Muzaffarpur.

After getting a good response from the farmers, its number of trips was increased from one day a week to three days a week. According to the statement, Kisan Rail has played a big role in ensuring fast transportation of agricultural produce across the country. It has provided an uninterrupted supply chain for agricultural produce.