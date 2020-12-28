new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the 100th Farmers Rail on Monday. These farmers will move from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal. PM Modi started this through video conferencing. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal were also present on the occasion. PM Modi said that this work shows our commitment to service to farmers.

PM Modi said that the Kisan Rail Service is also a big step towards increasing the income of the farmers of the country. This will bring a big change in the economy related to agriculture. This will also increase the strength of the country’s cold supply chain. He said, “I congratulate crores of farmers of the country.” Despite the challenge of Kovid-19, the farmer rail network has expanded in the last four months and now it has got the 100th rail. “

With this, PM Modi said that this work shows our commitment to serve the farmers. But this is also a proof of how fast our farmers are ready for new possibilities. Farmers rail and agriculture flying have a big role in helping farmers sell their crops in other states too.

The Prime Minister said that there is also cold storage moving on Kisan Rail. Be it fruits, vegetables, milk, fish, or whatever perishable things are, they are reaching from one place to another with complete security.

PM Modi said that now with the facility like Kisan Rail, lakhs of small farmers of West Bengal have got a huge option and this option has been given to the farmer as well as the local small businessman. Those farmers can buy more goods at a higher price than the farmers and sell them to other states through rail.

Apart from this, he said that experts and new experiences related to agriculture and new technologies are being incorporated in Indian agriculture. Whether it is infrastructure related to storage or processing industries associated with value addition in farming products, these are our government’s priority.

The Prime Minister said that about six and a half thousand such projects have been approved under the PM Krishi Sampada Yojana, such as Mega Food Parks, Cold Chain Infrastructure, Agro Processing Cluster. 10 thousand crore rupees have been approved for micro food processing industries under the self-sufficient campaign package.

