Dubai: The Emir (ruler) of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah died on Tuesday at the age of 91. This information has been given by the government TV of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of Sheikh Sabah. He tweeted, “Today Kuwait and the Arab world have lost a dear leader, India a close friend and the world a great politician. He played a leading role in strengthening bilateral relations with India and always took special care of the Indian community in Kuwait. “

Today, the State of Kuwait and the Arab world has lost a beloved leader, India a close friend, and the world a great statesman. His Highness played a leading role in strengthening our bilateral relations, and always took special care of the Indian community in Kuwait. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2020

The Prime Minister wrote, “My heartfelt condolences on the demise of Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jabar al-Sabah, the emperor of the Kuwait state. Our condolences are with the al-Sabah family and the people of Kuwait state in this hour of grief. ”

While a long-time foreign minister of the oil-rich country, Sheikh Sabah did a lot of work to establish a close relationship with Iraq after the 1990 Gulf War and to address other regional crises.

Sheikh Sabah also tried for a diplomatic solution to the dispute between Qatar and other Arab countries and these efforts continued till date.

He became the emir of Kuwait in 2006. Earlier, Kuwait’s parliament removed his predecessor, Amir Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Al Sabah, from the throne due to illness only after nine days of rule.

Iraqi forces entered Kuwait in 1990. After this, the Iraqi army was repulsed in the American-led war. Kuwait has been a close ally of America since then.

Government TV reported Sheikh Sabah’s death with broadcasting of Quranic verses. Shahi Durbar Minister Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al Sabah read the brief statement. He said that it is said with sadness that Kuwaiti people, people of Arab and Islamic world are saddened by the demise of Sheikh Sabah. However, the reason for his death has not been given.

Sheikh Sabah became ill in July 2020. He was admitted to the hospital amidst a corona virus epidemic and underwent an operation. Even at that time, the authorities had not given information about the disease.

The C-17 Flying Hospital of the US Air Force then took Sheikh Sabah to Rochester, Minnesota, where the Mayo Clinic is located. Mayo Clinic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sheikh Sabah was born on 16 June 1929. He was made the foreign minister of the country in 1963 and he held this post for four decades. His stepbrother and then emir Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah appointed him Prime Minister of the country in 2003. In place of Sheikh Sabah, his half-brother Wali Ahad (successor) Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah may be the new emir of Kuwait.

Also read:

Exclusive: Did Corona Peak come to India? Know what AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said