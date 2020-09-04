Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to IPS probationers on Friday. These officers, who are going to join the service of the country, explained the importance of training process to democracy and yoga. During this time he also interacted with the trainee officers. He made these officers by becoming ‘Singham’ and said that ‘add the bridge of love’. PM Modi also explained the difference of textiles and Terror in a fun way to Bihar cadre Trainee IPS Tanushree.

Tanushree holds a degree in Textile Design from GandhinagarTanushree told PM Modi that she is from Bihar and got a bachelor’s degree in textile design from Gandhinagar. On this, PM Modi said that ‘You too have come to Gujarat.’ Then he asked, ‘How will textiles and terrorism … survive?’ On this Tanushree said that she has got very good training. Then PM Modi explained, “Look, we have to add threads to the textiles and we have to break the threads in the Terror. So you have to do different aspects.”

‘Do not become Singham on the go’PM Modi instructed the trainee officers not to try to shed their weight in the same way by watching films. The PM said, “When some of the policemen go on duty first, they think that I should show my courage first, I should scare people. I should leave one of my spades and those who are anti social elements are my Should be shivering with the name itself. These people who grow up watching Singham movies, they get filled up in their minds and because of that the work is lost. ”

PM explained, how should a policemanModi said, “Decide whether to make an impact on the common human or to add a bridge of love to the common human. If you create an effect then it is very young, but if you add a bridge of love, you will retire. Even then, where the people would have been your first duty, you will remember that 20 years ago a young officer who did not know our language but had won the hearts of the people by his behavior. If they win, their attitude will change automatically. ”