Trends on Twitter, people are writing emotional messages The fund had deposited Rs 3,076 crore within the initial 5 days. A senior official said, ‘PM Modi has been giving donations in public interest for a long time. The PM donated an initial amount of Rs 1.25 lakh to PM CARES. As soon as this information was known, Twitter started trending Rs 2.25.

When he became PM from CM, he saved completely by donating On completion of his tenure as Gujarat CM, PM Narendra Modi donated Rs 21 lakhs from personal savings to educate the daughters of Gujarat government employees.

All the gifts auctioned from inception till 2015 Earlier in 2015, Prime Minister Modi resumed the auction of gifts received till then. During an auction held in Surat, Rs 8.35 crore was raised, the amount raised went to the Namami Gange Mission.

Auction of souvenirs, donation of 3.40 Recently collected Rs 3.40 crore in the auction of his souvenirs received by Narendra Modi during his tenure as PM. Which is also being donated to Namami Gange.

Donated 1.3 crore prize money Upon receiving the Seoul Peace Prize in South Korea, he immediately announced that he would donate the entire prize money to Namami Gange. This amount was 1.3 crores and he donated the entire prize money to make the river Ganga clean.

21 lakh donation in Kumbh Mela In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi donated 21 lakh rupees from his own savings for the welfare of the sanitation workers of Kumbh Mela.

Auction of gifts again, money donated Modi auctioned all the gifts he received as Chief Minister and raised Rs 89.96 crore and donated it to the Kanya Kelwani Fund. Money was spent on girl education through the scheme.

103 crore donations so far PM Modi has a long legacy of contributing to public causes for the welfare of the underprivileged, from girl child education to clean Ganga. These donations have now crossed 103 million.

Not only this, if he has added so much donations (PM Modi Donation) till now, then he has donated more than Rs 103 crores from his savings and from the income of the auctions. PM Modi donated Rs 2.25 lakh for the initial corpus of PM Care Fund. When PM KRES was established, PM Modi contributed Rs 2.25 lakh to the fund’s initial fund.