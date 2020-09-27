Highlights: Apart from opposition parties, farmers of many states are opposing agricultural bills

PM Narendra Modi himself has taken command, clarifying the situation on the provisions of the bill

Changes in APMC act benefit farmers, PM Modi says in mind

The example of farmers of many states, also narrated the experiences of some farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is standing on his stand amidst ruckus on three bills related to agricultural reform. Farmers from opposition parties to some states are opposing the new provisions. PM Modi again spoke on reforms in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday and also shared the experiences of some farmers. He said that the farmers growing fruits and vegetables have benefited a lot after being out of the MPMC Act. He cited the example of the farmers of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and said that ‘the power has been given to other farmers of the country to sell their fruits and vegetables to anyone, anywhere.

‘Fruits and vegetables out of APMC Act benefit farmers’

Prime Minister Modi said that he has received feedback from farmers and farmer organizations. He said that “I get letters from many such farmers, I speak to farmer organizations, which show how new dimensions are being added to farming, how farming is changing.” Listen to the story of Kanwar Chauhan, a farmer brother. He has told how there was a time when he used to have trouble selling his fruits and vegetables outside the mandi. If he used to sell his fruits and vegetables outside the mandi, many times his Fruits, vegetables and carts were also confiscated. But, in 2014, fruits and vegetables were taken out of the APMC Act. This benefited them and fellow farmers around. “

The government and the opposition have their own arguments regarding the agricultural bills. However, economist S Iyer believes that agricultural laws will give farmers more freedom. Click and read what he wrote in the column published in the Times of India.

The PM further said, “Today Kanwar Chauhan Ji and farmers of his village are earning two and a half to three lakhs per acre annually from the cultivation of sweet corn and baby corn. Not only this, more than 60 farmers of this village are making net houses , By making poly houses, producing tomatoes, cucumbers, capsicum, its different varieties, are earning from 10 to 12 lakh rupees per acre every year. Know, what different do these farmers have! Own They have the power to sell fruits and vegetables to anyone, anywhere, and this power is the basis of their progress. Now this power has been given to other farmers of the country. “

The example given is Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, U.P.

PM Modi tried to inspire farmers by giving examples of many states. He said, “Three-four years ago, in Maharashtra, fruits and vegetables were excluded from the purview of APMC. This change is an example of how the fruit and vegetable growing farmers of Maharashtra changed the situation, Mr. Swami Samarth Farmers Producer Company Limited … This is a group of farmers. Farmers in Pune and Mumbai are running weekly markets themselves. In these markets, products of about four and a half thousand farmers, of about 70 villages, are sold directly – no middleman. The rural youth are directly involved in the market, farming and selling processes – it directly benefits the farmers, the youth of the village are employed. ” He also narrated the story of the Tamil Nadu Banana Farmer Produce Company in Theni district of Tamil Nadu and the ‘Aadha Farmer Producer’ farmer group of Lucknow. He said, “How many young people did they employ, and the fun is that, by not being a middleman, the farmer benefited as well, and the consumer also benefited.”