new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday telephoned Russian President Vladimir Putin and wished him a happy birthday. On this occasion, he praised Putin’s personal role for developing special strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement giving this information and said that the two leaders also agreed to continue talks in the coming days on issues including challenges posed by the Kovid-19 epidemic. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled his relations and friendship with President Putin and praised Putin’s personal role in developing a special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries,” the statement said. According to the statement, Prime Minister Modi expressed his eagerness to welcome Putin to India after the conditions were normal.

Spoke to my friend President Vladimir Putin @KremlinRussia_E to greet him on his birthday today. Appreciated his immense personal contribution to strengthening the Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2020

