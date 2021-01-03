Describing the approval of emergency use of two anti-Kovid-19 vaccines in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that this will give a boost to the campaign of Kovid-free India. The Prime Minister said in his tweet that it is a matter of pride for every Indian, after the Drug Controller of India (DCGI) approved the limited emergency use of the vaccines ‘Kovishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s ‘Kovaxine’ of Oxford The two vaccines that have been approved for emergency use are made in India.Congratulating the country, scientists and innovators, he said, “It shows the will of our scientific community to fulfill the dream of self-reliant India.” That self-reliant India, the basis of which is Sarve Bhavantu Sukhin: Survey Santu Niramaya. “He once again expressed his gratitude to the doctors, medical personnel, scientists, policemen, scavengers and all Corona warriors” for exceptional service in the adverse circumstances. While saying that “We will always be grateful to the countrymen for saving their lives”.

Corona Vaccine Update: Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech approve emergency use of vaccine, PM Modi congratulates

Modi tweeted, “A defining moment in India’s war against the global epidemic!” The approval of DCGI to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech vaccines will bolster the campaign for a healthy and covid-free India. “The Control of Drugs of India (DCGI) Kovishield, Oxford’s Kovid-19 vaccine produced by Serum Institute of India And India approved on Sunday the limited emergency use of indigenously developed vaccine ‘covaxine’, paving the way for a comprehensive vaccination campaign.