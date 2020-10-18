new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated New Zealand Prime Minister Jasinda Ardern on winning the general election for a second term. He said that he is keen to work together to take bilateral relations to a higher level. Ardern registered a stunning victory in the general election on Saturday.

PM Modi said in his tweet, “My heartfelt congratulations to the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jasinda Ardern, on her stunning victory.” Our last meeting was a year ago. I am eager to work together to take the relationship between India and New Zealand to a higher level. ”

My heartiest congratulations to the PM of New Zealand @jacindaardern on her resounding victory. Recall our last meet a year ago and look forward to working together for taking India-NZ relationship to a higher level. pic.twitter.com/8C4OS1LVMQ – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 18, 2020

Let us know that New Zealand Prime Minister Jasinda Ardern has registered a spectacular victory in the general election on Saturday for her second term. She is the second leader in the world who gave birth to a child in 2017 while holding this constitutional post and has become a ‘role model’ for working mothers all over the world. His popularity graph climbed earlier this year to make successful efforts to stop the spread of corona virus infection. Also, in this country with a population of 50 lakhs, the virus is not spreading at the community level right now.

The Liberal Labor Party had long wanted a strong majority in Parliament, which had not happened since the proportional voting system was implemented 24 years ago in the country. To form the government, various parties had to combine, but this time Jasinda and her party will form the government on their own.

In front of thousands of supporters in a winning speech on Saturday, Jesinda said that his party has got tremendous support from the people of the country, this time in the history of at least 50 years. He said, “This is not a normal time. We are living in such a polarized world where more and more people have lost the ability to listen to the views of others. ”

At the end of March this year, when only 100 people in the country were confirmed to have been infected with the Corona virus, they implemented a strict restriction lockdown in New Zealand. His plan worked and the country did not let the community level transition for 102 days. However, new cases of Kovid-19 came out in Auckland in August. After this, he promptly implemented a second lockdown here and stopped the new spread of the virus. The new cases went only to those who were returning from abroad.

Due to the outbreak of the epidemic in Auckland, Jasinda postponed the election for a month. Jesinda became Prime Minister after the Labor Party entered into an alliance with two other parties in the 2017 elections.

