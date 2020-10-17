Highlights: Shardiya Navratri started from today

PM wishes for Navratri

Home Minister also wishes

new Delhi

Shardiya Navaratri has started from Saturday and the whole country is celebrating the Navratri festival with great enthusiasm. Hinduism holds that the day of Sharadiya Navratri begins with a good day, which is considered good for any auspicious work and shopping. On the auspicious occasion of Sharadiya Navaratri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Amit Shah have greeted the countrymen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, while wishing the countrymen for the Sharadiya Navratri, has asked Mother Jagadamba to bless him for bringing positive changes in the upliftment of the poor and backward.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, while wishing the countrymen for the Sharadiya Navratri, has asked Mother Jagadamba to bless him for bringing positive changes in the upliftment of the poor and backward. Greeting Navratri, PM Modi tweeted, ‘Many congratulations on the auspicious festival of Navratri. Jagadamba mother Jagadamba, bring happiness, peace and prosperity to all of you. Jai Mata Di.’

On the first day of Navratri, the Prime Minister recalled another Shailputri form of Maa Durga and tweeted, “Om Devi Shailputyayar Namah”. Greetings to mother Shailputri on the first day of Navratri. May his house be safe, healthy and happy with his blessings. His blessings should give us the power to bring positive changes in the upliftment of the lives of the poor and backward.

Home Minister also wishes

Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the countrymen on Navratri. He tweeted and wrote that ‘Navratri’ is a symbol of tenacity, sadhana and Shakti worship. Heartfelt greetings to all the countrymen of the mahaparva of Navratri. May Goddess Bhagwati maintain his blessings and blessings on all. Jai Mata Di!’