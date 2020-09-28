Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held talks with the Danish Prime Minister Mette Federicksen under the Indo-Danish Digital Summit. While talking to the Prime Minister of Denmark, PM Modi wished her a happy marriage. Modi said, ‘I wish you all the best for your marriage. I hope that we will get a chance to welcome you and your family to India once the situation of Kovid-19 returns to normal.

Prime Minister Modi further said, “I am sure your daughter will be excited to come back to India.” In response, the Danish Prime Minister Federicksen said, ‘Thank you very much for the good wishes. My daughter would absolutely like to come to India again.

Prime Minister Modi said that we are working with Japan and Australia on diversification and flexibility of supply chain. He said that other countries who have such an idea can also join this effort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the India-Denmark bilateral summit said, “I am very happy to have the opportunity to speak to you through a virtual summit, which I am very happy about.” First of all I would like to express my condolences for the damage caused by Kovid-19 of Denmark. I also congratulate your skilled leadership in dealing with this crisis.

Modi said, ‘We had a very productive talk on the phone a few months ago. We had discussed about increasing cooperation between India and Denmark in many areas. It is a matter of happiness that today we are giving new direction and momentum to these intentions through this virtual summit. Our virtual summit will not only prove useful for India-Denmark relations, but will also help in building a common approach towards global challenges. ‘

He said that when I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vibrant Gujarat summit has been a frequent feature of Denmark. For this I also have a special affection for Denmark. I am grateful for your offer to host the second ‘India Nordic Summit’.