Highlights: PM Modi congratulates scientists and DRDO on successful test of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

PM said that BrahMos supersonic cruise missile achieved another feat with successful test launch

Successful test of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in Balasore, Odisha, firepower exceeding 400 km

new Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the scientists, engineers and DRDO on the successful test of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. PM Modi tweeted that the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile achieved another feat with a successful test launch, demonstrating operational capabilities and additional indigenous technologies.

Earlier, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has described this missile equipped with many indigenous features as an important step towards ‘Self-reliant India’. Shah tweeted, ‘India is very proud of DRDO for the successful test of indigenously built BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. This state-of-the-art missile is a witness to India’s defense capability and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve for a self-reliant India.

400 km is the missile’s firepower

Let us know that the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully tested in Balasore, Odisha on Wednesday. This missile has a range of over 400 km. Sources in the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) said the state-of-the-art missile was launched from the Integrated Test Center (ITR) at Chandipur nearby here which was successful. A DRDO official said that all the standards were achieved during the test. The experimental test was conducted at 10.45 AM.

Can be fired from the sea

A DRDO official said the missile could also be fired from sea, land and fighter jets. The first extended version of the missile was successfully tested on 11 March 2017, with a range of 450 km. The ground version of the BrahMos missile with a short-range firepower was successfully test-fired from ITR at Chandipur on 30 September 2019.



The world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile

The BrahMos missile is a ‘medium range Ramjet supersonic cruise’ missile, jointly developed by DRDO and Russia’s leading aerospace venture NPOM, which can be fired from submarines, warships, fighters and land. Sources said that the missile is already with the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. It is considered to be the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile.

With input from news agency language