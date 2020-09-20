Highlights: After the Lok Sabha, two bills related to agriculture were also passed in the Rajya Sabha today.

After this, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the farmers and said that this will bring radical changes in the lives of farmers.

PM Modi also assured that the MSP system will continue

The Prime Minister said that farmers have got freedom from intermediaries

new Delhi

Today, in the Rajya Sabha (Monsoon Session), the seeds of heavy uproar have been passed to two agricultural bills. Both these bills were already passed in the Lok Sabha. In protest, Harsmirat Kaur, who was a Union Minister, also left the government. The first is the Farmer’s Product Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020 (The Farmers ‘Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020) and the second is the Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and Agriculture Agreement on Services Bill-2020. Prime Minister Modi tweeted after the passage of the bill and said that the farmers have got freedom from the middlemen.

PM Modi said, ‘Today is a big day in India’s agricultural history. I congratulate my hard working givers on the passage of important Bills in Parliament. This will not only bring a paradigm shift in the agriculture sector, but it will empower crores of farmers.

He said, ‘For decades our peasant brothers and sisters were locked in many kinds of bonds and had to face middlemen. The voters have got all these freedom from the bills passed in Parliament. This will strengthen efforts to double the income of farmers and ensure their prosperity. ‘

Our agricultural sector is in urgent need of the latest technology, as it will help the toiling farmers. Now with the passing of these bills, our farmers will have easy access to future technology. This will not only increase yield, but will lead to better results. This is a welcome move.

Assuring farmers about the MSP, the PM said, ‘I have said this before and once again say, the system of MSP will continue. Government procurement will continue. We are here to serve our farmers. We will make every effort to help the grain givers and ensure a better life for their future generations. ‘