The BJP on Sunday released a list of star campaigners for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath etc. have been included in the list of star campaigners. Voting for the Bihar assembly elections will begin on October 28 and results will be announced on November 10.

The BJP’s list of star campaigners includes 30 leaders. JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Sanjay Jaiswal, Sushil Modi, Bhupendra Yadav, Devendra Fadnavis, Radha Mohan Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh, etc. have also got place. Apart from this, Union Minister Smriti Irani will also campaign in the election on behalf of the party.

The BJP also released the second list of candidates on Sunday itself. The names of 46 candidates have been announced in this list. Narayan Prasad from Nautan, Umakant Singh from Chanpatia, Renu Devi from Bettiah, Krishnanand Paswan from Harsiddhi (safe), Sunil Mani Tripathi from Govindganj, Sachinendra Prasad Singh from Kalyanpur, Shyambabu Prasad Yadav from Pipra have been given tickets.

BJP releases a list of 30 star campaigners for upcoming # BiharElections2020 PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, party president JP Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders included in the list. pic.twitter.com/iKfGicyFLt – ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

Give mandate to NDA for development: Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday appealed to the people to give a mandate to the National Democratic Alliance in the Bihar elections, saying that the election is not about friendship, caste, fraternity or self-defeating, but the election is related to the development of society, In such a situation, people should vote for development. Addressing a rally at Gandhi Maidan in Gaya, Nadda said, “The Congress party used to do vote bank politics on the basis of caste and religion.” Modi ji and Nitish Kumar have changed the culture of Bihar politics. Narendra Modi has started a culture of going public among the people on the basis of the report card of the work of the government. ”He said that when we talk of development and look at Bihar from the point of view of development, earlier Bihar and today There is a lot of difference in Bihar.