Prime Minister Narendra Modi called and congratulated the new Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga on Friday. During the talks, the two leaders expressed their intention to further strengthen the progress made in the last few years in the special strategic and global partnership between the two countries. Also invited him to visit India for the annual bilateral summit.

After interacting with PM Modi tweeted- ‘Had a good conversation with PM Yoshihide Suga. We talked about the tremendous progress in our relations in the last few years and towards the future of our special strategic and global partnership. ‘ PM Modi further tweeted – ‘We agreed that strong India-Japan relations will help in addressing the challenges of the current regional and global situation. I look forward to further strengthening our all-round partnership to work with PM Suga. ‘

Discussion on other global challenges including Kovid-19 epidemic

At the same time, the statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that PM Modi and Suga also agreed that the partnership between the two countries is even more relevant today in view of other global challenges including the Kovid-19 epidemic. . According to the PMO statement, he emphasized that the economic structure of an independent, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region should be built on flexible supply chains and in this context, he said India, Japan and other like-minded countries Welcomed the cooperation between.

PM Modi invited Japanese PM to visit India

According to the PMO, the two leaders appreciated the progress made in the economic partnership between the two countries and welcomed the finalization of the subject matter of the agreement relating to skilled labor in this context. During this discussion, Prime Minister Modi invited Suga to come to India for the annual bilateral summit, after improving the situation caused by the global Kovid-19 epidemic.

