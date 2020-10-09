new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi can hold 20 rallies in Bihar assembly elections. These meetings will be both virtual and physical. In these election meetings, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar can also share the stage with the PM. The proposal from the party has been sent to the PM. According to sources, PM was done soon and meetings could take place in Bhagalpur. Currently, preparations are underway at the party level. Soon its date will be fixed and announced.

According to sources, PM Modi’s rallies can start from October 20. During this time, within 15 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address more than 20 election meetings in Bihar. In some of these rallies, CM Nitish will also be on stage with him. The schedule of PM’s rally will be finalized this week. According to the sources, according to the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry and the Election Commission, the rules of Kovid-19 protocol like social distancing will be kept in rallies and it will be mandatory to wear masks.

JDU also wants to give a direct reply to LJP from PM’s rallies

These rallies can begin after the BJP’s manifesto is released. Under JDU’s seat-sharing arrangement, PM’s rallies can also be held in areas where JDU candidates are in the fray. The big reason is that wherever the JDU has fielded candidates, the LJP is also raising candidates in protest. It is clear that JDU also wants to give a direct reply to LJP from PM’s rallies.

PM Modi held 31 rallies in the last Bihar election. Then the BJP contested the elections alone in the state. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the PM held 10 rallies in Bihar with the JDU.

Also read-

Bihar Polls: Nominations started for second phase election, these famous faces will be in the field including Pushpam Priya

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav got bail in fodder scam case, but still not released from jail