Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released Rs 18000 crore as the next installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. These money have been transferred to the account of 9 crore farmers of the country. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech during this period, West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee’s ideology ruined Bengal.

PM Modi also said that Mamta government’s work towards the benefit of farmers hurts them. PM Modi also said that Bengal is the only state which is not allowing the benefits of the Central schemes to reach the farmers.

Mamata Banerjee’s ideology has destroyed Bengal. Her actions against the farmers have hurt me a lot. Why is the Opposition quiet on this ?: PM Modi https://t.co/TCwIqEXXhs – ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

PM Modi said, ‘I regret today that more than 70 lakh farmers and siblings of my West Bengal are not getting the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Due to political reasons of the government of Bengal, farmers in their states are not getting the money.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also targeted the Left and said that the people who ruled in Bengal for 30 years have kept the condition of Bengal and knows the whole country. Please tell that assembly elections are to be held in West Bengal after a few months.

Why don’t you agitate in Kerala?

The PM said, ‘The parties which do not speak on the benefit of farmers in West Bengal, are engaged here in ruining the economy of the country in the name of the farmer. These parties are talking about mandis and giving speeches to get big headlines. But the same party that ruined Bengal has its government inside Kerala. Earlier, the government which ruled 50-60 years was APMC mandis in Kerala. Start an APMC in Kerala by agitating there.