Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today. He started addressing in his familiar style but this time he looked somewhat annoyed. Some resentment was also hidden from the countrymen today in PM Modi’s appeal. PM Modi said that all the videos are coming out in which people are not seen defending from Corona. PM Modi made the countrymen aware of the situation by giving examples of other countries. But shortly after the address, PM Modi requested people with folded hands.

PM Modi folds hands

During his address, PM Modi appealed to the people of the country with folded hands. PM Modi said that remember, there is no relaxation till medicine is given. The time of festivals is a time of joy for us, a time of joy. We are moving through a difficult time. A little carelessness can stop our movement, tarnish our happiness. Taking responsibility to life and taking vigilance, both these things will remain happy as long as they go together.

PM Modi Bhashan: What is the preparation of Corona vaccine in the country, PM Modi told the countrymen

PM Modi’s emotional appeal

PM Modi said that two yards, wash hands with soap from time to time and take care of the mask and I pray to all of you, I want to see you safe, I want to see your family happy. He further said that this festival wants such an atmosphere filled with excitement and excitement in your life and that is why I urge every countryman. When PM Modi was speaking this, he folded his hands.

PM Modi’s seventh address

In his address to the seventh nation after the Kovid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said, ‘Economic activities are also increasing rapidly over time. Most of us are stepping out of our homes everyday to fulfill our responsibilities, to speed up life again. This season of festivals is also slowly returning to the markets. He said, ‘But we should not forget that even though the lockdown is gone, the virus has not gone.