US President Donald Trump has said, “I think the relationship between my father President Donald Trump and PM Modi is incredible. It is an honor for me to see that. I am very happy to have a good relationship between the two.” Together these two can tackle the growing threat of the Left.

Junior Trump said that I was quite surprised when his father visited India for the first time at the beginning of the year and attended the Namaste Trump program in Ahmedabad. He was strongly welcomed there.

He said, “The relationship between my father, United States President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unbelievable. When I saw the honor he received in India a few months ago, he was overwhelmed. I think these two big democracies are fighting together against communism and socialism spreading around the world. “

US President Donald Trump’s son targeted Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden in the presidential election, saying he was not right for India as his stance towards China could be soft. Donald Trump Jr. is spearheading his 74-year-old father’s presidential campaign. America has a presidential election on November 3.

“We have to understand China’s threat and no one knows it better than Indian-Americans,” said Trump Jr. to members of the Indian-American community on Long Island in New York.

He said this at an event organized to celebrate the success of his book ‘Liberal Privilege’. The book mentions allegations of corruption against Joe Biden’s family, especially his son Hunter Biden.

He said, “Look at the rivals in this race … So how do you think China gave $ 1.5 billion to Hunter Biden because he is a good industrialist, or he knows that the Biden family should be bought And their attitude towards China will soften. ”

Trump Jr. was referring to the revelation of recent corruption allegations against the Biden family in the New York Post, saying that he (Joe Biden) is therefore not right for India. Joe Biden has dismissed all charges against him.