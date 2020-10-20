Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi), while addressing the country at 6 pm on Tuesday, requested not to be negligent about Covid-19 and requested to be careful. Regardless of the response to the pandemic, the genie of ‘Dislike’ being found on YouTube channel videos does not seem to leave the chase of PM Modi and BJP.Actually, the PM’s speech started airing on the official YouTube channel of the Bharatiya Janata Party from 6 pm. But according to the complaint of the users, as soon as the dislikes were found more on the video than the likes, only the Like-Dislikes option was stopped on all videos. The matter continued to trend on Twitter too.

Prime Minister Modi’s address was of 12 minutes. It was quickly disliked on live broadcast video. In view of this, the option was removed. After this, three more videos of speech clips were uploaded. Dislikes are much higher on these three.

‘Seeing ripe farming, farmers are proud’ Modi explained the seriousness of corona with Kabir’s couplets

Case on trend on Twitter

Seeing this, the disliked trend of Modi’s speech started on social media too. #Dislike and #BoycottModiBhasan trended on Twitter. However, #Bharat_With_Modi was also run by supporters on the other side.

Trend on twitter

Dislikes on video found in Mann Ki Baat

Significantly, on 30 August, the video of PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program got more dislikes than likes, became a topic of discussion in the country. While addressing the country during the Corona era, the PM also talked about becoming self-sufficient in the matter of toys and mobile games. But the youth who were troubled by the postponement of the examinations and unemployment, started a campaign of dislocation of YouTube videos as a protest.