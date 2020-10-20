Highlights: PM Narendra Modi’s tweet, message to the nation at 6 pm today

Appeal to the countrymen – you must listen, not tell what you will say

Modi has issued messages to the nation several times during the Corona period

PM can appeal for vigilance, even near cold and festive season

new Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 pm today. He explained this in a tweet and asked people to join. At the moment it is not clear what the Prime Minister is going to say in today’s address. Various speculations have started taking place on social media. Modi wrote in his tweet, “I will send a message to the nation at six o’clock this evening. You must join.”

The Prime Minister has addressed the country several times in the wake of the Corona virus epidemic. He has also been advising the countrymen to be cautious about corona in their monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

There was a stir on social media

The tweet on Twitter intensified as soon as Modi’s official handle tweeted. People began to question what the Prime Minister would say today. The trolls used this tweet as a meme in their own style. While reminding some of the demonetisation, asked that ‘Just tell me 500 notes or 2,000 ones’. There is some hue and cry about the timing of the address. One user wrote that Venus said at 6 pm, not at 8 pm. Modi announced demonetisation in his message at 8 pm.

Will PM Modi alert the public again?

Winter is on its way. Experts are anticipating that the corona infection will pick up in the cold weather. There is already a pressure of about 8 lakh active cases on health infrastructure. In such a situation, the cold has shown an effect and if there is negligence in the festive season then the pace of infection can increase significantly. The Prime Minister was made aware of this at a top level meeting recently. PM Modi, in his message, can alert the public to celebrate the festival. In almost every speech since the epidemic began, the PM has appealed to the public to be vigilant about Corona.



Mass movement has started against Kovid

PM Modi started the mass movement two weeks ago through a tweet. They reminded him of the rules of wearing masks, cleaning hands and keeping two yards away from each other.

The trend of corona cases decreasing but …

The number of corona virus cases in India is close to 76 lakhs. However, it is a matter of relief that less than 47 thousand new cases have come in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in nearly three months that so few cases have been filed. The Corona reached its peak on September 17 in the country, according to a government Covid panel. Cases have been decreasing since then. The recovery rate of Kovid patients in India is more than 88%. However, given the cold and festive season, experts have expressed a possibility of a surge in the case.