On August 17, on the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, greetings were received from the world. People from all walks of life including politics, sports, art, film, literature, science, social service, wished PM Modi a healthy and long life. Many foreign heads of state called up PM Modi and congratulated him on his birthday. At the same time, PM received birthday wishes through various social media platforms. On Twitter, the Prime Minister got an influx of those wishing him a birthday. Modi thanked everyone and finally told his birthday wish.The PM tweeted what he wanted from people on his birthday as a gift. He wrote, ‘Since many people have asked what I want on my birthday, so here I am telling the things that I want immediately.’ The PM further revealed his wish list. He said, ‘Keep wearing the mask and wear it properly. Follow social distancing. Always keep two yards in mind. Avoid going to crowded place. Boost your immunity. ‘ The PM finally said, “Let us make our world healthy.”

PM thanked everyone

Earlier, Modi tweeted another tweet thanking all those people of the country and abroad who could not reply personally. He tweeted, ‘People from all over the country and the whole world gave their best wishes. I am grateful to all who congratulated me. These wishes give me strength to serve my citizens and work towards improving their standard of living. ‘

BJP celebrated ‘service week’

Keep in mind that BJP celebrated the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Seva Week’ across the country. During this time, every unit of the party organized public welfare programs. In addition, BJP leaders, activists as well as supporters carried out public service functions on a personal level as well. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also thanked them all.