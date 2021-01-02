The seventh installment (December-March) of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is still awaited by crores of farmers, although Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent Rs 18000 crore to the accounts of 9 crore farmers on 25 December. You may also be among those crores of farmers. If your installment of 2000 rupees is still stuck, first check that due to which the installment is not coming. It is very easy to find out ..

See how everyone is getting money in your village

Reasons for not getting installment There can be many reasons like the feeding of your Aadhaar, the name on the Aadhaar card and the name of the bank account, failure of Aadhaar authentication. If you want, you can find these reasons very easily sitting at home. You can also see the list of the entire village by visiting the PM Kisan portal. Here you will know which people are getting money in their account. Who has taken so much installment and what is wrong with whose account. Come, know that easy step, so that you can easily do it from home.

First you go to the portal https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Here a map of India will appear under the Payment Success tab.

Dashboard will be written below it, click it

By clicking on it, you will get a new page open.

This is the page of Village Dashboard, here you can take full details of your village

First select the state, followed by your district, then tehsil and then your village.

Then click on the show button, after clicking, you will see something like this

Also Read: Gas Cylinder Will Be Booked Only With Missed Call

After this, click on the button that you want to know about, the entire detail will be in front of you.

There will be four buttons under the Village Dashboard, if you want to know how many farmers’ data has reached, click on Data Received, whose pending, click on the second button,

How to fix these mistakes …

If you have not received money in your bank account even after application, then check your records to see if there is any mistake in it. For this you do not need to go anywhere, rather you can fix it from your mobile at home, if you have downloaded the PM Kisan app, then it is even easier to rectify the mistakes. Let’s know

Go to the official website of PM-Kisan Scheme (https://pmkisan.gov.in/). Go to its Farmer Corner and click on the Edit Aadhaar Details option.

You enter your Aadhaar number here. After this enter a captcha code and submit.

If your name is wrong only, that is, both the application and your name in Aadhaar are different, then you can fix it online.

If there is any other mistake, then contact it in your accountant and the Department of Agriculture office

Check your account like this

– First go to the official website of PM Kisan https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

– Here you will get the option of ‘Farmers Corner’ on the right side

– Click on ‘Beneficiary Status’ option here. A new page will open here.

– On the new page, choose one of the options from Aadhaar number, bank account number or mobile number. Through these three numbers you can check whether the money comes to your account or not.

State wise data of farmers receiving December-March installments

state Payment in successful percentage Meghalaya 96 Himachal Pradesh 95 Bihar 94 Uttarakhand 93 Haryana 93 Nagaland 91 Jammu and Kashmir 91 Telangana 91 Kerala 91 Maharashtra 88 Arunachal 88 Madhya Pradesh 85 Chhattisgarh 83 Rajasthan 82 Karnataka 82 Mizoram 81 Uttar Pradesh 79 Punjab 78 Gujarat 77 Tamil Nadu 76 Jharkhand 71 Andra Pradesh 66 Odisha 57 Manipur 55 Sikkim 41 Lakshadweep 29 Assam 7 West Bengal 0

Source: pmkisan.gov.in

According to PM Kisan Portal, the first installment was given to 3,16,01,224 farmers. The second installment reached 6,63,16,797 farmers, the third 8.75 crore, the fourth 8.94 crore and the fifth installment reached 10.46 crore farmers, while the number of farmers getting the sixth installment stood at 10.20 crore. At the same time, the number of farmers getting the seventh installment is 9.06 crores. This installment will be sent by 31 March 2021.